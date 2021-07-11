Missing girls from Chesterfield and Ilkeston thought to be together

Destiny Sturgess-Green, 13, was also last seen in Chesterfield at around 6.30pm on Saturday.

She is described as white with shoulder length blonde hair, is of a slim build and is 5ft 1in tall.

Destiny Sturgess-Green, left, and Bethany Revill.

Destiny was wearing grey leggings, a grey long sleeved top, grey trainers and a black bum bag. She had her hair in a bun.

Bethany Revill, 14, was last seen on Wade Avenue, Ilkeston, at around 10pm on Saturday.

She is described as white with brown shoulder length hair which is shaved underneath, is of a slim build and is 5ft 8in tall and was carrying a black handbag.

She has her nose pierced on both sides with studs.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said Destiny and Bethany are believed to be together.

Anyone who sees the girls is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary,quoting incident number 1280 of July 10.