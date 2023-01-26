Many of us are finding money a struggle as the cost-of-living crisis mounts, but people in some pockets of Chesterfield could be feeling the pinch far more.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Chesterfield borough with the lowest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics. These are the areas which could be far less able to afford the rocketing cost of food and bills.

The lowest average income, according to the statistics, is £27,800 in Boythorpe and Birdholme as opposed to the highest average income of £55,800 in Brookside and Walton.

The ONS breaks Chesterfield down into neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

Old Whittington rates as the fifth poorest neighbourhood in Chesterfield borough based on households' estimated total annual income before tax.

Boythorpe and Birdholme The neighbourhood with the lowest average income was Boythorpe and Birdholme. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £27,800.

Dunston The neighbourhood with the second lowest average income was Dunston. There, households had an estimated total average income, before tax, of £28,900.

Staveley and Norbriggs The neighbourhood with the third lowest average income was Staveley and Norbriggs. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of 29,600.