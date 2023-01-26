Many people are struggling with their finances right now amid the cost-of-living crisis, but in some parts of Chesterfield they may be finding it a bit easier to make ends meet.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Chesterfield borough with the highest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The highest average income, according to the statistics, is £55,800 in Brookside and Walton while the lowest is £27,800 in Boythorpe and Birdholme.

The ONS breaks Chesterfield down into neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels had the fifth highest average income in the Chesterfield borough.

Brookfield and Walton The neighbourhood with the highest average household income was Brookfield and Walton. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £55,800.

Ashgate and Brockwell The neighbourhood with the second highest average household income was Ashgate and Brockwell. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £41,800.

Spital and Hasland The neighbourhood with the third highest average household income was Spital and Hasland. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £41,000.