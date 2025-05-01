Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Chesterfield youngster is closing in on £3,000 for a group supporting men’s mental health after taking the final steps in a month-long walking challenge.

As previously reported, Delkin Collins, 16, set out at the start of April to walk 100 miles across the month, and by the time he reached the end of his journey on Tuesday, April 29, in a final outing accompanied by Chesterfield FC captain Jamie Grimes, he had actually clocked up 150.

The heroic effort was in aid of Andy’s Man Club, a national charity offering peer-to-peer support towards suicide prevention as men navigate all manner of life struggles – the likes of which Delkin has already encountered in his school years.

He said: “It feels great to know I've raised so much for an amazing charity and my legs can have a well deserved break. I have done 17,000 steps every day this month.

Delkin Collins has raised more than £2,750 for men's mental health charity Andy's Man Club. (Photo: Contributed)

“A big problem was the blisters, I wasn't sure if I would need walking boots at the start but I got some after about 40 miles.”

Many of his steps were taken around Delkin’s Whittington neighbourhood between school and his shifts at Greggs, though he also fitted a few coastal walks in while visiting the family caravan in Hornsea, and everywhere he roamed he found strong support the cause.

Delkin said: “Andy’s Man Club has been amazing, posting about my journey and sending me banners, shirts and much more.

“The most memorable thing was all the people that knew about the charity and would stop me to ask about it. I’ve really enjoyed meeting new people through it, and becoming a lot fitter.”

Delkin completed some of his 100-miles along the Yorkshire coast. (Photo: Contributed)

He added: “I have learned that I can do anything I put my mind to and it has helped my mental health a lot. Friends and family have noticed I'm a lot happier in myself.”

Another big reason to feel good has been the flood of more than 200 donations Delkin has collected over the month, passing his £2,750 target this week.

He said: “I am very grateful for what I have raised up to now but to be able to get close to maybe even £3,000 would be incredible.

“A lot of donations have come from strangers, and it’s showed me that people are more generous than I thought.”

He added: “I hope that money will go to money will help men feel it is ok to talk about their mental health. For anyone reading this and struggling speak to someone, there's nothing worse than sitting at home bottling it all up.

“It doesn’t make you any more manly not speaking about your mental health. If anything it makes you stronger than anybody else.”

He added: “There’s a massive stigma at the moment that men can’t talk but it shouldn't be like this. I’d much rather my friend come to me and cry on my shoulder than me cry carrying their coffin a week later.”

Delkin is already pondering a new fundraising for 2026, following a summer of relaxation and a new challenge studying trades at college.

To add to his final total, go to justgiving.com/page/delkin-collins-fundraiser-andysmansclub.

Andy’s Man Club run sessions across the country every Monday night at 7pm, with local groups meeting at the Proact Stadium and Technique in Clay Cross.

For more details, visit andysmanclub.co.uk.

