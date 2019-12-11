Chesterfield woman died after collision with car as she crossed road

A Chesterfield woman died after being struck by a car as she crossed a road with her son, an inquest was told.

Michelle Walton, 56, of York Street, Hasland, was pronounced dead by paramedics after the incident on the B6039 Hasland Road on Thursday, November 28.

The inquest was opened at Chesterfield Coroner's Court

Opening her inquest on Tuesday, Derbyshire coroner Peter Nieto said he was awaiting reports before a precise cause of death could be confirmed.

Adjourning the inquest, he told Chesterfield coroners’ court: “Early reports suggest she was crossing the road with her son near a pedestrian crossing.

“Apparently the lights were on green for traffic and she has been struck by an oncoming vehicle which has thrown her into the air and she was pronounced deceased at the scene at 5.16pm.”

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said the injuries received by the second person involved, a 36-year-old man, are ‘not believed to be serious’.