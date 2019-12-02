Shopkeepers' shock at women's death in Chesterfield crash

Shopkeepers have spoken of their shock after a woman was killed in a collision in Hasland.

Michelle Walton, aged 56, was one of two pedestrians involved in a collision with a black Volkswagen Passat on the afternoon of Thursday, November 28.

The scene of the collision on Hasland Road, near the junction with Penmore Street.

It happened close to the junction of Penmore Close and Hasland Road, near Penmore Stores, at about 4.05pm.

Police said Ms Walton, of York Street, Hasland, died at the scene.

Shopkeeper Satya Devi, aged 62, said she was serving a customer in Penmore Stores, on Hasland Road, when they heard a bang outside.

They both ran outside to find Ms Walton lying injured.

Perminder Butoy, left, and Satya Devi, co-owners of Penmore Stores, Hasland Road, Hasland.

Mrs Devi, co-owner of the family-owned business, said: “I rang the police and they came within two to three minutes.

“It was shocking. I couldn’t sleep that night. It hits you in the stomach.”

She said Ms Walton was a “very nice lady” who was a regular in the convenience store.

She said the car involved is believed to have been a private hire taxi.

Perminder Butoy, 39, her daughter, who also works in the shop, said: “You don’t wish it on anyone, especially with Christmas coming up.”

The second pedestrian involved in the collision, a 36-year-old man from Chesterfield, was taken to hospital for treatment to a head injury.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said that his injury “is not believed to be serious at this time”.

The force spokesman said: “Ms Walton’s family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this time. They are being supported by specialist officers.

“Officers investigating the incident are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage that may be able to assist in their enquiries.

“If you have video of the incident, please download it and keep it secure in order for an officer to view it.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Derbyshire Police on 101, quoting reference 19*638165, or, alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.