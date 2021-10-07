Chesterfield Wetherspoons could be extended on to street for outdoor drinking

A Chesterfield Wetherspoons has submitted plans for a new outdoor seating area.

By Michael Broomhead
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 10:29 am
Updated Thursday, 7th October 2021, 10:29 am

The pub on West Bars, called the Portland Hotel, has applied to Chesterfield Borough Council for a pavement licence.

According to the application, the business wants ‘outdoor seating to the front for consumption of food and drink’.

The Portland Hotel Wetherspoons in Chesterfield town centre.

A decision will be made by the borough council’s licensing committee on a date yet to be fixed.

Pavement licences were introduced last year to assist the hospitality sector in response to Covid-19 restrictions.

Chesterfield Borough Council