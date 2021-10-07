Suspected drink-driver due in court after incident in Chesterfield

A suspected drink-driver is due to appear before court following an incident in the Chesterfield area.

By Michael Broomhead
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 8:24 am

At 3am on Thursday, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted that a car ended up on its roof in Duckmanton after the driver went round a bend ‘too flipping fast’ while allegedly over twice the drink-drive limit.

Officers said the vehicle’s occupants were unhurt.

The driver – who had only held their licence for five months – was arrested and charged to appear before court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted this picture from the scene of the incident.

No further details are available at this time.

Derbyshire police have urged people not to drink and drive.