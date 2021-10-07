Suspected drink-driver due in court after incident in Chesterfield
A suspected drink-driver is due to appear before court following an incident in the Chesterfield area.
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 8:24 am
At 3am on Thursday, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted that a car ended up on its roof in Duckmanton after the driver went round a bend ‘too flipping fast’ while allegedly over twice the drink-drive limit.
Officers said the vehicle’s occupants were unhurt.
The driver – who had only held their licence for five months – was arrested and charged to appear before court.
No further details are available at this time.