Suspected drink-driver due in court after incident in Chesterfield

At 3am on Thursday, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted that a car ended up on its roof in Duckmanton after the driver went round a bend ‘too flipping fast’ while allegedly over twice the drink-drive limit.

Officers said the vehicle’s occupants were unhurt.

The driver – who had only held their licence for five months – was arrested and charged to appear before court.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted this picture from the scene of the incident.

No further details are available at this time.