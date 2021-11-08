Chesterfield Wetherspoons can extend on to street for outdoor drinking
A Chesterfield Weterspoons has been told it can have a new outdoor seating area.
The pub on West Bars, called the Portland Hotel, applied to Chesterfield Borough Council for a pavement licence.
The application stated the business wanted ‘outdoor seating to the front for consumption of food and drink’.
A borough council spokesperson said this week: “Following the application for a pavement licence in September this year, it was sent to the relevant authorities and they had no objection.
“The licence was granted.”
Pavement licences were introduced last year to assist the hospitality sector in response to Covid-19 restrictions.