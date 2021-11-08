Chesterfield Wetherspoons can extend on to street for outdoor drinking

The pub on West Bars, called the Portland Hotel, applied to Chesterfield Borough Council for a pavement licence.

The application stated the business wanted ‘outdoor seating to the front for consumption of food and drink’.

The Portland Hotel Wetherspoons in Chesterfield town centre.

A borough council spokesperson said this week: “Following the application for a pavement licence in September this year, it was sent to the relevant authorities and they had no objection.

“The licence was granted.”

Pavement licences were introduced last year to assist the hospitality sector in response to Covid-19 restrictions.