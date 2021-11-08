Chesterfield Wetherspoons can extend on to street for outdoor drinking

A Chesterfield Weterspoons has been told it can have a new outdoor seating area.

By Michael Broomhead
Monday, 8th November 2021, 10:24 am

The pub on West Bars, called the Portland Hotel, applied to Chesterfield Borough Council for a pavement licence.

MORE: Driver 'on the ale' crashes into central reservation on M1 in Derbyshire

The application stated the business wanted ‘outdoor seating to the front for consumption of food and drink’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Portland Hotel Wetherspoons in Chesterfield town centre.

A borough council spokesperson said this week: “Following the application for a pavement licence in September this year, it was sent to the relevant authorities and they had no objection.

“The licence was granted.”

Pavement licences were introduced last year to assist the hospitality sector in response to Covid-19 restrictions.

MORE: Suspected drink-driver due in court after incident in Chesterfield

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions

Chesterfield Borough CouncilDerbyshireDerbyshire Times