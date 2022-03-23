Chesterfield weather hotter than Marbella - but will Derbyshire's spring mini-heatwave end in a cold snap and snow?
Derbyshire is basking is beautiful spring sunshine – with temperatures set to be higher than much of Spain towards the end of this week.
The highest temperatures are set to be recorded in Chesterfield on Friday, with the mercury expected to rise to 19 degrees celsius – leaving resorts like Marbella and Benidorm in the shade at 17/18C.
But how long will the glorious spring sunshine last? And is the weather set to turn colder and frostier?
The Met Office forecasts the sunshine and warmth to last until Sunday – with temperatures nosediving on Monday back to a maximum of 11C.
The weather will also turn cloudier.
The Met Office believes a return to wintry weather can’t be ruled out up to April 4 in the UK.
The forecaster says: “It will be largely dry for most, especially in the south and west, though some showers, possibly wintry, are likely in the north and east.”