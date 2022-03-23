Chesterfield weather hotter than Marbella - but will Derbyshire's spring mini-heatwave end in a cold snap and snow?

Derbyshire is basking is beautiful spring sunshine – with temperatures set to be higher than much of Spain towards the end of this week.

By Tim Paget
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 1:51 pm

The highest temperatures are set to be recorded in Chesterfield on Friday, with the mercury expected to rise to 19 degrees celsius – leaving resorts like Marbella and Benidorm in the shade at 17/18C.

But how long will the glorious spring sunshine last? And is the weather set to turn colder and frostier?

Derbyshire is basking is beautiful spring sunshine – with temperatures set to be higher than much of Spain towards the end of this week. Image: Pixabay.

The Met Office forecasts the sunshine and warmth to last until Sunday – with temperatures nosediving on Monday back to a maximum of 11C.

The weather will also turn cloudier.

The Met Office believes a return to wintry weather can’t be ruled out up to April 4 in the UK.

The forecaster says: “It will be largely dry for most, especially in the south and west, though some showers, possibly wintry, are likely in the north and east.”

