Chesterfield town centre address 'unsuitable' for bedsits to homes plan

The proposal, submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council, would see two, three-bedroom houses built on Abercrombie Street and the conversion of two other properties to create a single dwelling.

Developers, listed as Design Services of Chesterfield, say they want to provide ‘good quality, sustainable and permanent accommodation near to the town centre’.

However, Chesterfield and District Civic Society has strongly criticised the plans.

In a letter to planning chiefs after amended plans were put forward, society chairman Philip Riden said: “We have considered the revisions and see no reason to change any of the very serious objections which we made to this proposal when we were asked to comment in November 2021.”

Mr Riden says there is a place in Chesterfield for a pair of small semi-detached houses like these, ‘but it is not in the garden of a house on Abercrombie Street’.

"The houses are out of keeping with adjoining property in terms of size, design and position in relation to the existing building line and street frontage,” he added.

“The application still lacks any concrete proposals to improve the appearance of the two existing houses, notably their front elevation to Abercrombie Street.

"At present, these houses are an eyesore by any standards and especially offensive in a conservation area.

"We hope very much that the Borough Council will reject this application in its revised form, partly because of its obvious shortcomings and unsuitability for the site, but also to deter others who might be considering similar infill schemes for properties on Abercrombie Street.”

The society previously said the proposal did not fit in with the ‘Italianate character’ of the original houses on Abercrombie Street.

Design Services of Chesterfield said in their design and access statement: “This application offers much-needed sustainable living accommodation, together with parking facilities near to the town centre, in an area where it will be welcomed by the immediate neighbours and the surrounding properties.”

Resident Craig Lonie said he supported the plans as a way of removing an ‘eyesore’ on the street.