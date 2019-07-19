Chesterfield the unluckiest place to take a driving test in Derbyshire, research shows

Chesterfield is the unluckiest place to take a driving test in Derbyshire, according to research.

Market researchers Marmalade analysed ten years of pass rate data from every driving test centre in the UK to reveal the spots with the highest and lowest pass rates, and the best and worst months for people to take their test in each location.

The test centre coming in as the unluckiest in Derbyshire was found to be Chesterfield.

It has an average pass rate of just 45.29 per cent - well below the UK average pass rate of 54.43 per cent.

Buxton fared the best with a 54.92 per cent pass rate, while Derby achieved 47.34 per cent.

Philip Akitt, a driving instructor with Safedrive Driving School in Chesterfield, said: "To be honest with you, I don't think the pass rate in Chesterfield is different to any other major town."

When investigating the monthly pass rates in Chesterfield, Marmalade found October was named the unluckiest month with only a 43.89 per cent average pass rate.

August claimed top spot at the Chesterfield test centre with a 47.82 per cent average pass rate.

Crispin Moger, chief executive at Marmalade, said: "We know that driving tests can bring about nerves.

"In fact, more than 50 per cent of young motorists are equally or more anxious about facing their driving test than their academic exams.

"We wanted to provide a handy tool to help young learner drivers and their parents find out more about their chosen test centre and its pass rates - ultimately aiming to give them a little piece of mind when it comes to booking a test and show them how many motorists pass at this centre in the month of their test."