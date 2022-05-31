Chesterfield teenager takes to the stage at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend

Georgie Mills, 16, took to the main stage on Saturday with a rendition of ‘How Will I Know’, the Whitney Houston classic which has been remixed by Clean Bandit, as she warmed up the crowds before megastar headliner Ed Sheeran.

The teen singing sensation, who lives in Newbold, won CBBC talent show ‘Got What It Takes?’ in 2020 and had originally earned herself a spot at the BBC's flagship three-day music event in Dundee later that year.

However when it was forced to move online due to Covid, organisers decided to invite Georgie back to perform to festival-goers at this year’s event in Coventry – with the timings seeing her dash straight to the city’s War Memorial Park after taking her Chemistry GCSE exam.

Georgie Mills took to the stage at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend as she warmed up crowds before headliner Ed Sheeran

Proud mum Joanne Mills, who was there to witness Georgie’s Big Weekend performance, said: "She was nervous before heading on stage but when she’d done it she was absolutely buzzing.

"I was backstage watching her while my husband was out the front and we’d got a few friends there too.

"I was really nervous for her but it was amazing, the stage was absolutely huge. I think they said there were about 20,000 people there but she said it was all a blur when she was on stage.”

Chesterfield teen singing sensation Georgie Mills pictured with family and friends at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend

Joanne explained how her daughter was given the ‘star treatment’ over the course of the weekend with her very own dressing room and cameras following her around to shoot her ‘Got What It Takes’ winners story.

She also got selfies with the likes of Tom Grennan, Mabel, Aitch, and Yungblud, and was interviewed by BBC Radio 1 presenters such as Mollie King.

Georgie, a pupil at Outwood Academy Newbold, has always loved to sing but is said to have truly found her voice at age seven after which she began taking part in concerts and charity shows.

She now has a busy few weeks ahead with appearances at numerous events across the Platinum Jubilee weekend and performances at three more festivals this summer.