A Chesterfield teenager has reached the semi final of the Miss Teen Great Britain pageant competition

Ruby Froggatt-Holland is now hoping to go one better and reach the finals of the national competition, which will be taking place in October.

Ruby said: “I’m taking part in this event to gain a platform and voice. If I was to reach the final or even win I would use my title as a voice. One of my aims is to create a community of girls using social media where truth about girlhood is expressed openly without shame or embarrassment. A community of young women who despite not knowing each other feel comfortable and supported by one another.

“I’m already starting to use this voice to draw attention to the incredible charity Together for Short Lives. I’ve also chosen to take part as I’m not traditionally the kind of girl you’d expect to see in a pageant. I want to show young women and girls that your outside appearance is not a limit to experiences in life.

“Together for Short Lives does amazing work, providing comfort for those children and their parents who don’t have long left. I feel it’s such a crucial charity as throughout my life I’ve met many children who need this simple comfort in their last stages of life. A child should never have to worry about being comfortable in their final stretch. If raising just a little money can help just one child or one family I feel this would be a great accomplishment.

“I encourage anyone to visit their website to read on the amazing work they do. If you have even the smallest amount to donate please visit my Just Giving page under Ruby Froggatt Holland. If you aren’t in a position to donate I urge you to tell friends and family and read up on the incredible work that this charity does.”