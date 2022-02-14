Chesterfield beauty queen set for Miss Teen Great Britain and Miss Teen Galaxy finals after double title win

Phoebe Stewart is vying for the Miss Teen Great Britain and Miss Teen Galaxy UK titles

Phoebe Stewart from Staveley beat off fierce competition from other girls in her age category 16-19 to recently be crowned Miss Teen Derbyshire 2022 and secure her place in the national final, with the winner being announced in October.

Her first step into the world of pageants, the 17-year-old said the win boosted her confidence so much that she decided to also enter Miss Teen Galaxy – where she secured her second regional win.

Phoebe said: “I’ve never done anything like pageants before, it was quite an impulsive thing. I saw a sponsored post by Miss Teen UK on Instagram… next minute I was in the semi final.

Phoebe Stewart currently holds the titles of Miss Teen Derbyshire and Miss Teen Derbyshire Galaxy

"With Covid and everything, I applied online and just after Christmas they came back to me saying I’d actually got into the final and earned the Derbyshire title.

"It was like a massive confidence boost if I’m honest, especially when they first emailed and said I was in the semi-final. On the email they specifically said ‘we loved your gorgeous smile and lovely blonde hair’, for someone who had braces for two years that was such a boost.

"It’s hugely boosted my confidence for the final but – obviously with it being a first time thing – I’m a little bit nervous and there’s a lot of preparation to do it for like buy dresses, and they say its good to get a pageant coach. Apart from that I’m super excited for it.”

She added: “With the confidence boost from Miss Teen Great Britain I thought I might as well apply for Miss Teen Galaxy, not expecting to actually win Miss Teen Derbyshire Galaxy and get an email to say I’d be going to the grand final in November.

"It’s such a busy time as I’m hoping to either start an apprenticeship with the police or go to university in September.”

Phoebe is now on the lookout for a sponsor for the Miss Teen Galaxy UK pageant, having been supported by family and friends for Miss Teen Great Britain.

To get involved or to follow Phoebe on her pageant journey visit www.instagram.com/missteenderbyshire2022.