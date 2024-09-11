A prominent building in Chesterfield town centre, which has planning permission for nine apartments, has gone on the market for £350,000.

The old church on Holywell Cross has most recently been run as Big Balls Pool & Sports Bar which is listed on Google as temporarily closed. There have been no social media posts on the bar’s X page since 2018 although messages about events at other venues have appeared on its Facebook page up until April 2024.

Built in the 19th century, the building was originally a Primitive Methodist Chapel and closed in 1980. It housed a YMCA, cafe and recording studio before becoming nightclubs including Livingstone’s and Sin.

Listed for sale on the MJB Commercial Property website, the property is described as an ‘established sports bar venue in an extremely prominent position in Chesterfield town centre. The fully fitted bar is a converted church with many interesting and attractive features.’

Photos accompanying the listing show pool tables and large TV screens in the premises.

The listing further states: “The property now has the benefit of planning permission for conversion to form nine residential apartments.” Plans have been drawn up for apartments on the ground and first floor of the building which also has a basement and second floor.