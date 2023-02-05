Leigha-Mae Stones, from Newbold, had open-heart surgery in 2021. Children at Newbold Church School, where Leigha-Mae is in Year 3, will be raising money for the Children's Heart Surgery Fund on Friday.

The colourful clothes day is aimed at raising money for the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund which supports youngsters born with congenital defects.

Three pupils at Newbold Church School, seven-year-old Leigha-Mae Stones and two in nursery, underwent heart operations when they were younger and were helped by the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leigha-Mae had open-heart surgery in 2021 at Leeds Children’s Hospital. She was diagnosed at birth with mutliple heart conditions including a hole in the heart.

Items made by sisters Annabella-Rose and Amelia-Grace Newman which they are selling in aid of the charity.

Her parents asked if Newbold Church School would do some fundraising for the charity which supported their family.

Emily Brown, office assistant at the school on Cranborne Road, said: “Last year the school raised £235.86. This will be the second year that we’ve done it and we’re hoping to raise even more money.”

Two sisters at the school – eight-year old Annabella-Rose Newman and six-year-old Amelia-Grace Newman – have added their creative talents to the fundraising efforts. The pair designed headbands, ribbons, pencil cases, keyrings and necklaces which they sold for the charity, raising over £90.

Their mum Faye-Ellen Newman, said: “I am very proud of them. Annabella-Rose has started a little Facebook group called Annabella-rose's Crafty Corner where people can buy what they have made.”