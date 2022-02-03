Chesterfield dad says Children’s Heart Surgery charity helped during the 'worst time of his life as a parent'

Leigha-Mae Stones, aged six, from Newbold, was diagnosed at birth with multiple heart conditions including a hole in the heart.

She has had to undergo two surgeries at the Leeds Children’s Hospital’s specialist heart unit, the last of which was open heart surgery in August 2021.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Children’s Heart Surgery Fund’s Wear Red Day event which urges all supporters to wear something red and help raise vital funds for the congenital heart unit at Leeds Children’s Hospital.

Leigha-Mae was diagnosed at birth with multiple heart conditions: Ventricular Septal Defect (a hole in the heart), Pulmonary Stenosis and Congenital Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries

The unit is the local referral for children diagnosed with congenital heart disease cases in Derbyshire.

Leigha-Mae’s dad Adam said: “Aside from the toy Katie Bear which brought a massive smile to her face, CHSF helped in so many ways.

"A listening ear, an awesome online community through the Facebook groups with other parents, and also the gifts and help that they provide to both the children and parents alike during their stay in hospital - from toys and goodies for the kids, to a Tesco voucher or a tube of toothpaste for the parents.

"All of these things help to alleviate stresses during what is undoubtedly the worst time of your life as a parent.

"Those stresses could be remembering that you ran out of toothpaste or needing a sandwich from Tesco, or to help pass an hour by for the children with the gift of toys books or games.

"No words will ever be good enough to show how appreciated the CHSF is and what it means to us.”

Adam added that Leigha-Mae “was doing absolutely amazing” after her operations.

Wear Red Day was founded by parent supporter Carmen Greene and her sister Emma Emmerson, in 2012 when Carmen’s five year-old son Ciaran was diagnosed with congenital heart disease.

Since then, CHSF has organised Wear Red Day every year on the first Friday in February and raised a total of £330,000.

Supporters can register for the event at http://chsf.org.uk/wear-red-day and will receive a free online pack which contains ideas and tips for fundraising.

For text donations before or after the event, please text CHSFWRD (plus any £amount up to 20) to 70085.

