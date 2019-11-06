Chesterfield schoolchildren team up with estate agents to design dream homes

An estate agents has teamed up with a Chesterfield school for a special community project.
Children at Christ Church Primary School - who have been learning about building and houses - were visited by Wards Estate Agents, based on Glumangate, for a presentation about local property.
MORE: Beautiful poppy cascade returns to Chesterfield Town Hall
Annette Ward, director at Christ Church School, said: "With years of experience and being passionate about property in the local area, we enjoyed the opportunity of sharing this knowledge with the children who thoroughly enjoyed our input."
Children also had the opportunity to drawn pictures of their dream homes and these were displayed in the window of Wards Estate Agents.
Annette added: "The reaction we have received from both passers-by and on our social media sites has been quite overwhelming, and we've had proud parents and children visiting the office."
MORE: Student wins BBC Radio Derby's new voice competition