Chesterfield schoolchildren team up with estate agents to design dream homes

An estate agents has teamed up with a Chesterfield school for a special community project.

Children at Christ Church Primary School - who have been learning about building and houses - were visited by Wards Estate Agents, based on Glumangate, for a presentation about local property.

Christ Church Primary School pupils Ashton Orton and Robyn White with their dream home designs alongside year one teacher Ella Street, Wards Estate Agents director Annette Ward, sales negotiator Michele Hill and year two teacher Michelle Hunt. Picture by Rebecca Havercroft.

Annette Ward, director at Christ Church School, said: "With years of experience and being passionate about property in the local area, we enjoyed the opportunity of sharing this knowledge with the children who thoroughly enjoyed our input."

Children also had the opportunity to drawn pictures of their dream homes and these were displayed in the window of Wards Estate Agents.

Annette added: "The reaction we have received from both passers-by and on our social media sites has been quite overwhelming, and we've had proud parents and children visiting the office."

