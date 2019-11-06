Beautiful poppy cascade returns to Chesterfield Town Hall

As the world prepares to remember those who have died in wars past and present, a spectacular cascade of handmade poppies has returned to Chesterfield Town Hall.

The 47,000 knitted and crocheted poppies were made by Chesterfield residents and people from all over the globe last year to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

The poppy cascade at Chesterfield Town Hall. Pictures by Rebecca Havercroft.

MORE: Remembrance Sunday events in Chesterfield: everything you need to know



Thousands of people flocked to the town hall to see the beautiful display in 2018 - and many more will be able to observe it again this year.

Commenting on Chesterfield Borough Council's Facebook page, Joyce Baron said: "I'm so pleased that they are back up. They look fabulous."

Mark Wilbourn described the display as 'fantastic' while Clive Gilbert called it 'impressive'.

The poppy cascade at Chesterfield Town Hall.

MORE: Plans approved to build care home at Chesterfield car park