Chesterfield school named ‘inclusion centre of excellence’

Outwood Academy Newbold, based on Highfield Lane, was given the title by national body Inclusion Quality Mark (IQM).

Rob Southern, head of school at Outwood Academy Newbold, said: “This achievement recognises the continued commitment and dedication of all our stakeholders, and reflects the high level of work that is being done at the academy.

Outwood Academy Newbold has been named an 'inclusion centre of excellence'.

“Our staff regularly go above and beyond to ensure that every student succeeds and achieves their full potential in all aspects of life.

“We look forward to continuing our work to provide a happy, safe, and inclusive school for all.”

In its assessment of the school, the IQM said the school had a ‘warm and cheerful atmosphere’ and that ‘the values and practice of Outwood Academy Newbold are centred around inclusion.’

The IQM assessors were also impressed by the school’s commitment to supporting and developing its staff and students.