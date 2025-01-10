Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com Visit Shots! now
Three new arrivals at Chesterfield RSPCA are among the rescue dogs who are hoping to find their forever home in 2025.
A young Alaskan Malamute cross, a Siberian husky and a labrador are up for adoption at the Spital Lane shelter.
Other canine residents include a German shepherd, a Belgian shepherd cross, an Akita and a Border collie.
