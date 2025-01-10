Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three new arrivals at Chesterfield RSPCA are among the rescue dogs who are hoping to find their forever home in 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A young Alaskan Malamute cross, a Siberian husky and a labrador are up for adoption at the Spital Lane shelter.

Other canine residents include a German shepherd, a Belgian shepherd cross, an Akita and a Border collie.

To register your interest in adopting a dog, you will need to apply online at https://chesterfield-rspca.org.uk/dogs/dog-application-form/#dogform

Benj, Buttons and Seb, clockwise from right, are the latest arrivals at Chesterfield and District RSPCA's shelter on Spital Lane, Chesterfeld

Nibbles and Gizmo are Bichon Frise brothers, aged nine and 10 respectively, who want to be rehomed together. They are young at heart and love lots of attention.The siblings like having someone with them all the time especially Nibbles who is blind. The pair could live in a household with secondary school children and another dog but not one where there is cat.

Patch is a four-year-old Border collie who is very clever. He is stranger friendly but needs help in learning to like other dogs. Patch could live with children of secondary school age but not in a home where there is a cat.

Dobbie is a large eight-year-old male lurcher who is stranger friendly and loves lots of fuss and attention. He could live with children of secondary school age, maybe in a household with another dog and can be left alone for short periods.

Angel is a two-year-old female Siberian husky who is shy until she gets to know people. Despite only having three legs, Angel loves going for walks and strolls nicely on a lead. She would prefer a quiet home with adults only and can be left on her own for short periods.