Chesterfield RSPCA dog show smashes £5,000 target

Gracie Muse, operations and volunteer coordinator, said: "We want to thank everyone who attended and supported this event. It was lovely to see so many familiar and new faces and also a few previous residents of the shelter turning out to support us.”

BBC Radio Sheffield presenter Becky Measures judged the dog of the day competition at the show in Eastwood Park, Hasland. She awarded the title to an eight-year-old Greyhound cross Saluki called Hardwick, who is owned by Trina Mant.

Dog of the day Hardwick, with proud owner Trina Mant holding his rosette, inspects his prize hamper of goodies.

Trina rescued Hardwick when he was just three months old after he had been kept in terrible conditions. She said: "He is the most lovable boy and we have been through so much together".

Gracie Muse added: "Hardwick was such a worthy winner of 'Dog of the Day' and really didn't seem fazed by his achievement. On behalf of the branch we want to say a massive thank you to all the competitors, visitors, judges, stall holders and our incredible team of volunteers who supported this event.

"Events like these are vital to help us raise much needed funds so we can continue our work to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals from the Chesterfield and north Derbyshire area.”

The branch rehomed 552 animals between March 2020 and March 2022.