Chesterfield RSPCA: 11 rescue dogs looking for a forever home will tug your heart-strings

4 . Sapphire

This Husky cross German shepherd was little more than bones when she arrived at the shelter, so weak, so frail that she could scarcely walk and she wouldn't eat. She was fed a diet of boiled whitefish and cooked chicken and, bit by bit, her strength returned. As her health improved so did her happiness and her true character showed itself as kind, sweet, gentle, affectionate and occasionally silly. Sapphire is now 10 years old and has had cancerous lumps removed so is listed as having a medical condition. She is looking for a quiet home where she would prefer to be the only animal. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA