Chesterfield RSPCA: 11 rescue dogs looking for a forever home will tug your heart-strings

Welfare workers at the charity’s base on Spital Lane are currently look after a host of dogs that are in need of a forever home.
Could a Husky cross breed, a Staffy, a terrier or a German shepherd be the four-legged friend that you’re looking for?
1. Cyro
This seven-month-old Cane Corso male is affectionate and adorable in spite of his tough start in life. Cyro was neglected and starved before he was brought into the rescue centre and as a result is tiny compared with other examples of his breed. He may be able to live in a household with children aged 6-10 years, possibly with a dog or a cat and can be left on his own for short periods. Cyro walks nicely on a lead but would benefit from basic training. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
2. Benji
Benji, an eight year old terrier, was abandoned by a roadside and found tied to a gatepost by a member of the public who brought him to the RSPCA shelter. He's a sweet little dog who loves attention and affection, is as bright as a button and as sharp as a tack. Benji's perfect forever home would be in a quiet, adult-only household where he is the only animal but he would need plenty of mental and physical stimulation to satisfy his love of playing and walking. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
3. Vi
Vi is a young male Staffordshire bull terrier who is a year and two months old. He's shy and responds well to a soft voice and gentle encouragement. Vi is looking for an experienced owner in a quiet, adult-only household where he could possibly live with another dog or a cat. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
4. Sapphire
This Husky cross German shepherd was little more than bones when she arrived at the shelter, so weak, so frail that she could scarcely walk and she wouldn't eat. She was fed a diet of boiled whitefish and cooked chicken and, bit by bit, her strength returned. As her health improved so did her happiness and her true character showed itself as kind, sweet, gentle, affectionate and occasionally silly. Sapphire is now 10 years old and has had cancerous lumps removed so is listed as having a medical condition. She is looking for a quiet home where she would prefer to be the only animal. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA