Chesterfield residents urged to sign up for Race for Life to help beat cancer

The charity’s much-loved event is returning to the town and anyone who joins this January can claim a special 50 per cent off the entry fee as part of a half-price sale by using the code RFL22J50

Every year around 29,400 people are diagnosed with cancer in the East Midlands and one in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

A previous Race for Life in Chesterfield.

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer – helping to save more lives.

The Race for Life 5k event takes place at Chesterfield’s Queen’s Park on July 10 and is open to women, men and children of all ages and abilities.

Nicki Embleton, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Derbyshire, said: “Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer.

“January is the perfect time for people to commit to getting a little more active.

“By signing up to Race for Life, there’s the chance to raise money for life-saving research.

“Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

“Our Race for Life events are open to all.

“For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park.

“Slow and steady still wins.

“For others, it’s a jog.

“Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10K distance.

“But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.

“Race for Life Chesterfield will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and an unforgettable event this year.”

Race for Life events will follow current Government guidance to protect against Covid.

Nicki added: “We hope that none of our Race for Life events are cancelled in 2022 and will do everything we can to keep people safe.

“If we do have to cancel any of our events, we will let participants know as soon as possible and they will be entitled to a full refund.”

Visit raceforlife.org to enter.