Derbyshire police ‘taking bookings’ for next drugs bust

Police say they are ‘taking bookings’ for their next drugs raid in Derbyshire.

On Tuesday, officers with Creswell, Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team were in Creswell enforcing a drugs warrant.

Following the raid, they said: “We are taking bookings for our next warrant.

“So if you know of any addresses which are concerned in the supply of drugs or where there is a suspected cannabis grow, please get in touch.”

Derbyshire police carried out a drugs raid in Creswell this week.

Police can be contacted on the non-emergency number 101.