Derbyshire police ‘taking bookings’ for next drugs bust

Police say they are ‘taking bookings’ for their next drugs raid in Derbyshire.
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 10:44 am
On Tuesday, officers with Creswell, Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team were in Creswell enforcing a drugs warrant.
Following the raid, they said: “We are taking bookings for our next warrant.
“So if you know of any addresses which are concerned in the supply of drugs or where there is a suspected cannabis grow, please get in touch.”
Police can be contacted on the non-emergency number 101.