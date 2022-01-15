Derbyshire police ‘taking bookings’ for next drugs bust

On Tuesday, officers with Creswell, Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team were in Creswell enforcing a drugs warrant.

Following the raid, they said: “We are taking bookings for our next warrant.

“So if you know of any addresses which are concerned in the supply of drugs or where there is a suspected cannabis grow, please get in touch.”

Derbyshire police carried out a drugs raid in Creswell this week.