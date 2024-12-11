These are some of the things our readers love most about Chesterfield.placeholder image
Chesterfield residents share their favourite things about the town after it was named the happiest place in the East Midlands – including great pubs, independent shops and proximity to the Peak District

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 11th Dec 2024, 14:49 BST
People from Chesterfield have shared their favourite things about living in the town – after it was ranked as the happiest place across the East Midlands by a national study.

A new study conducted by Rightmove has seen Chesterfield named as the happiest place to live across the East Midlands – beating out the likes of Derby, Nottingham and Lincoln to the top spot.

Rightmove surveyed more than 35,000 residents across the country, asking them a series of questions – including whether they were proud of their hometown, whether there was a strong community spirit, and to rate the quality of local amenities.

With Chesterfield being ranked so highly, we asked our readers why they thought Chesterfield was the happiest place to live in the region – and some of the things they love most about the town are listed below.

Simon Paterson said one of the best things about Chesterfield is the town’s proximity to the Peak District.

1. Peak District National Park on your doorstep

Simon Paterson said one of the best things about Chesterfield is the town’s proximity to the Peak District. Photo: RKH

Arthur Brown said that Chesterfield’s great pubs were another reason the town was rated as the happiest across the East Midlands.

2. Great selection of pubs

Arthur Brown said that Chesterfield’s great pubs were another reason the town was rated as the happiest across the East Midlands. Photo: Brian Eyre

Laura Jo Owen said: “Fabulous independent shops and lots of choice when going out to eat and drink. There’s a really good choice of things to do such as yoga, cinema, board game cafe, escape room and gym - and I really enjoy walking our dogs in Queen’s Park.”

3. Plenty to do

Laura Jo Owen said: “Fabulous independent shops and lots of choice when going out to eat and drink. There’s a really good choice of things to do such as yoga, cinema, board game cafe, escape room and gym - and I really enjoy walking our dogs in Queen’s Park.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Adorn Jewellers said: “The people are absolutely lovely and there’s a great independent business scene. A lot of people really care about the town which is really nice to see.”

4. Range of independent businesses

Adorn Jewellers said: “The people are absolutely lovely and there’s a great independent business scene. A lot of people really care about the town which is really nice to see.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Related topics:ChesterfieldEast MidlandsRightmoveLincolnNottinghamPeak DistrictDerbyshire
