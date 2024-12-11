A new study conducted by Rightmove has seen Chesterfield named as the happiest place to live across the East Midlands – beating out the likes of Derby, Nottingham and Lincoln to the top spot.

Rightmove surveyed more than 35,000 residents across the country, asking them a series of questions – including whether they were proud of their hometown, whether there was a strong community spirit, and to rate the quality of local amenities.

With Chesterfield being ranked so highly, we asked our readers why they thought Chesterfield was the happiest place to live in the region – and some of the things they love most about the town are listed below.

Peak District National Park on your doorstep Simon Paterson said one of the best things about Chesterfield is the town's proximity to the Peak District.

Great selection of pubs Arthur Brown said that Chesterfield's great pubs were another reason the town was rated as the happiest across the East Midlands.

Plenty to do Laura Jo Owen said: "Fabulous independent shops and lots of choice when going out to eat and drink. There's a really good choice of things to do such as yoga, cinema, board game cafe, escape room and gym - and I really enjoy walking our dogs in Queen's Park."