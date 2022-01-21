Chesterfield residents report 'strong' and 'unnerving' smell of gas

People have described the odour over recent days in the Netherthorpe and Lowfields areas of Staveley and close to the banks of the nearby River Doe Lea.

However, there are several different theories about what might be causing it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People have described the odour over recent days in the Netherthorpe and Lowfields areas of Staveley and close to the banks of the nearby River Doe Lea.

In a post on the ‘Staveley and surrounding areas community resource’ Facebook page, Marion Davenport said the odour was ‘very strong’ and she had called an emergency number.

"Hope they manage to find the source, it is quite unnerving especially as it seems to be covering a large area,” she added.

David Jones posted: “I have smelt it for a day or two round Netherthorpe and also near the Doe Lea at the bottom of lane going past entrance to school.”

Melissa Dawson said: “I could smell it so bad around my house and it was that strong it was coming inside.

“I must have got used to the smell and then my sister came around and said it smelt really, really bad.”

Linda Wale added: “We smelt it on Monday when driving through Lowgates, it was a very strong smell.”

Residents commenting on the page are undecided about what could be causing the smell – with some blaming the river or the tip.

Shawney Rebekah Jones posted: “I could smell it yesterday on Tudor Street!

"Thought it was me going bad as the neighbours couldn't smell anything.”