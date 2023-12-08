News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Chesterfield ranked as the happiest place to live in the East Midlands – beating Derby, Nottingham, Leicester and Mansfield

Chesterfield has been named as the happiest place to live across the East Midlands – and was among the top 100 towns and cities nationally.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Dec 2023, 13:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Rightmove has released its list of the happiest places to live in the East Midlands – with Chesterfield topping the regional ranking.

Nottingham came in second place, followed by Lincoln, Leicester, Derby and Mansfield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rightmove compiles the list every year, which is based on opinions from residents – taking into account what makes them happy to live there. Over 26,000 people living in towns, cities and villages across the UK have taken part.

Most Popular
Chesterfield is the happiest place in the East Midlands.Chesterfield is the happiest place in the East Midlands.
Chesterfield is the happiest place in the East Midlands.

Chesterfield was ranked as the 73rd happiest place to live across the whole of the UK – followed by Nottingham at 118th, Lincoln at 127th, Leicester at 159th, Mansfield at 160th and Derby at 163rd.

READ THIS: Derbyshire drivers warned of disruption as roadworks and closures take place across Chesterfield, Alfreton, Ripley, Matlock, Bolsover and Derby

Transport links make it easy for commuters living in Chesterfield to reach the likes of Sheffield, Derby and Nottingham.

Chesterfield’s close proximity to the Peak District National Park, and cheaper house prices compared to nearby cities, are sure to have contributed to the town’s ranking.

Related topics:ChesterfieldNottinghamRightmoveEast MidlandsLeicesterLincolnRipleyMatlock