Chesterfield has been named as the happiest place to live across the East Midlands – and was among the top 100 towns and cities nationally.

Rightmove has released its list of the happiest places to live in the East Midlands – with Chesterfield topping the regional ranking.

Nottingham came in second place, followed by Lincoln, Leicester, Derby and Mansfield.

Rightmove compiles the list every year, which is based on opinions from residents – taking into account what makes them happy to live there. Over 26,000 people living in towns, cities and villages across the UK have taken part.

Chesterfield was ranked as the 73rd happiest place to live across the whole of the UK – followed by Nottingham at 118th, Lincoln at 127th, Leicester at 159th, Mansfield at 160th and Derby at 163rd.

Transport links make it easy for commuters living in Chesterfield to reach the likes of Sheffield, Derby and Nottingham.