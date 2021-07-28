Chesterfield ranked 565th sexiest place in UK, according to new map

Lovehoney, the country’s biggest sex toy retailer, says it has put together the map based on its ‘extensive data on the UK’s sexual behaviour’.

The highest rated place in Derbyshire is Ilkeston in 308th in the national table of 1,400 locations in the interactive 2021 UK Sex Map.

Stay sexy, Chesterfield.

Rankings for other locations in Derbyshire include Alfreton (433rd), Chesterfield (565th), Derby (766th), Buxton (845th), Belper (1,009th), Matlock (1,038th) and Bakewell (1,230th).

A Lovehoney spokesperson said: “We have seen a huge surge in activity in Derbyshire as singles and couples look to escape the pressures of lockdown by experimenting more sexually.

“All our data shows that couples with great sex lives enjoy higher overall levels of happiness.”

View the map at www.lovehoney.co.uk/newSexMap.html.

Lovehoney boasts sales of more than £100 millionannually.

In April, the Bath-based firm received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for boosting UK exports.