Chesterfield ranked 565th sexiest place in UK, according to new map

Chesterfield is the UK’s 565th sexiest place, according to a new map.

By Michael Broomhead
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 10:26 am

Lovehoney, the country’s biggest sex toy retailer, says it has put together the map based on its ‘extensive data on the UK’s sexual behaviour’.

MORE: Travellers on Chesterfield playing fields served with eviction notice as taxpayers face clean-up bill

The highest rated place in Derbyshire is Ilkeston in 308th in the national table of 1,400 locations in the interactive 2021 UK Sex Map.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Stay sexy, Chesterfield.

Rankings for other locations in Derbyshire include Alfreton (433rd), Chesterfield (565th), Derby (766th), Buxton (845th), Belper (1,009th), Matlock (1,038th) and Bakewell (1,230th).

A Lovehoney spokesperson said: “We have seen a huge surge in activity in Derbyshire as singles and couples look to escape the pressures of lockdown by experimenting more sexually.

“All our data shows that couples with great sex lives enjoy higher overall levels of happiness.”

View the map at www.lovehoney.co.uk/newSexMap.html.

Lovehoney boasts sales of more than £100 millionannually.

In April, the Bath-based firm received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for boosting UK exports.

MORE: Multiple vehicles in Derbyshire side streets broken into with 'unknown device'

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions.

ChesterfieldTravellers