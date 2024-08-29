Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Chesterfield publican says Government plans to ban smoking in beer gardens will “close venues and put people out of work”

Santiago Perez, owner of Chesterfield’s Apartment bar, The Duke pub and Brampton Social Club, has worked in the pub industry for 25 years and believes the move is “just another nail in the coffin for hospitality”.

After news emerged of the leaked proposals PM Keir Starmer has said the Government must “take action" to ease the burden smoking puts on the NHS.

Under the new plans, lighting up could be banned in pub gardens, outdoor restaurants, and outside hospitals and sports grounds.

Reacting to the plans, Chesterfield pub owner Santiago, who bought his first venue, The Apartment, 10 years ago, said: "It’s just another nail in the coffin for hospitality – it’s absolutely shocking, we’re becoming a bit of a nanny state dictating what people can and can’t do in their own time.

"Venues have spent a fortune investing in beer gardens – nice, safe outdoor spaces for people choosing to smoke since 2007 when the indoor smoking ban came in. We’ve got a lot of great beer gardens which are social areas for people to go and I don’t see many people complaining.

"Some people are working all week and at the end of the week they want to go and have a pint, a glass of wine, a cigarette. A lot of them don’t normally smoke, they have a couple of cigarettes at the end of the week and it’s taking that right away from them.

"Lots of people come into our venues for a pint and a cigarette after a tough week at work or retired people who enjoy nothing more than going to the pub for a pint and a cigarette during the day. I’m a non-smoker myself but a lot of people congregate in the outdoor areas even when they’re non-smokers – it’s in the air then it goes away, it’s inoffensive."

Santiago, whose parents ran the Red Lion (now Peak Edge Hotel), says the move could not come at a worse time.

“It will damage the hospitality industry, it’s been tough as it is with increased utility costs, increased drink costs, everything is going up. Staff costs are at an all-time high and all it will do it put people out of work and close venues – the timing is shocking.

"Don’t penalise the hospitality industry, it’s tough enough as it is – I’m hoping the Government will see sense and how much damage it will do.”

The publican, one of many in Chesterfield hit by flooding last October during Storm Babet, believes the Government is targeting an already struggling industry and should reconsider.

He said: "All this will lead to will be people stood on the streets on pavements, it’ll be come a fire risk, people will use toilets for a cigarette. It’s absolutely ridiculous. If there’s an issue with tobacco, put the taxes up.

"People will still go to the supermarket and buy booze and choose to smoke at home rather than coming out – all this will do is damage the industry.”