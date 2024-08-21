These are 12 of the best pubs across Derbyshire and the Peak District – recommended by our reporters

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 21st Aug 2024, 15:55 BST
Our reporters have chosen 12 of their favourite pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

There are plenty of great pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – and that abundance of options can sometimes make it hard to decide where to visit next.

To help narrow down your choices, our reporters have recommended 12 of the pubs they love to visit most across the county.

The full list can be found below – are there any other pubs you think we need to try?

Wiktoria Wrzyszcz said: “I can't imagine going on a night out in Chesterfield without visiting Chandlers at St Mary's Gate. The bar offers a wide range of cocktails and mocktails at good prices. The staff are always very friendly and have recommendations for anyone who struggles to choose from a long list of amazing drinks. The atmosphere in the pub is great all year round, but I particularly like visiting the bar in the summer - when I can enjoy a cold refreshing drink in Chandlers' lovely beer garden.”

Tom Hardwick said: “This pub offers a great outdoor space, which is the perfect place to enjoy a drink or two on a sunny day. Behind the bar, you’ll find a great range of reasonably priced beers - with ale lovers sure to find something to satisfy their tastes. It also isn’t too far from Chesterfield FC’s SMH Group Stadium - making it ideal for any Spireites looking for somewhere to stop before or after a home game.”

Phil Bramley said: “The Market is a fantastic pub right in the heart of Chesterfield and opposite the market hall. It offers a great range of real ales, as well as whiskies and gins, and has a lovely welcoming feel.The food they produce is incredible and it's the perfect spot to while away an afternoon or evening with your favourite tipple. Highly recommended.”

Phil Bramley said: “The Market is a fantastic pub right in the heart of Chesterfield and opposite the market hall. It offers a great range of real ales, as well as whiskies and gins, and has a lovely welcoming feel.The food they produce is incredible and it's the perfect spot to while away an afternoon or evening with your favourite tipple. Highly recommended.” Photo: Google

