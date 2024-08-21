2 . Chandlers, St Mary’s Gate, Chesterfield

Wiktoria Wrzyszcz said: “I can't imagine going on a night out in Chesterfield without visiting Chandlers at St Mary's Gate. The bar offers a wide range of cocktails and mocktails at good prices. The staff are always very friendly and have recommendations for anyone who struggles to choose from a long list of amazing drinks. The atmosphere in the pub is great all year round, but I particularly like visiting the bar in the summer - when I can enjoy a cold refreshing drink in Chandlers' lovely beer garden.” Photo: Brian Eyre