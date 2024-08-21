With the bank holiday weekend arriving soon, there’s no better time to visit one of the many great garden centres across the county.

We’ve compiled a list of the garden centres highly recommended by other Derbyshire residents – so you don’t have to look far for inspiration.

All reviews were taken from Google, and the centres are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . Derbyshire’s best garden centres These are some of the most popular garden centres across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Dunston Hall Garden Centre, Chesterfield Dunston Hall Garden Centre has a 4.4/5 rating based on 877 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Dobbies, Barlborough Dobbies has a 3.9/5 rating based on 1,800 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales