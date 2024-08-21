13 of the best garden centres to visit over the bank holiday weekend across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 21st Aug 2024, 11:32 BST
These are some of the most popular garden centres across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to visit this bank holiday weekend.

With the bank holiday weekend arriving soon, there’s no better time to visit one of the many great garden centres across the county.

We’ve compiled a list of the garden centres highly recommended by other Derbyshire residents – so you don’t have to look far for inspiration.

All reviews were taken from Google, and the centres are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the most popular garden centres across the county.

1. Derbyshire’s best garden centres

These are some of the most popular garden centres across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre

Dunston Hall Garden Centre has a 4.4/5 rating based on 877 Google reviews.

2. Dunston Hall Garden Centre, Chesterfield

Dunston Hall Garden Centre has a 4.4/5 rating based on 877 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre

Dobbies has a 3.9/5 rating based on 1,800 Google reviews.

3. Dobbies, Barlborough

Dobbies has a 3.9/5 rating based on 1,800 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre

This garden centre has a 4/5 rating based on 37 Google reviews.

4. Van Gemeren & Co, Chesterfield

This garden centre has a 4/5 rating based on 37 Google reviews. Photo: Google

