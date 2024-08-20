39 of the best places you need to visit this bank holiday weekend for a Sunday roast across Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 20th Aug 2024, 16:19 BST
These are some of the most popular places to enjoy a roast dinner across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – ideal places to visit over the bank holiday weekend.

The roast dinner is undoubtedly one of Britain’s best loved dishes – and Derbyshire is blessed with a number of great pubs serving up this culinary favourite.

If you’re heading out over the bank holiday weekend, we have pulled together a guide of venues from all corners of the county – that are highly recommended for their roasts.

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the best places to enjoy a Sunday roast across the county.

1. Best places for roast dinners

These are some of the best places to enjoy a Sunday roast across the county.

The Manners has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,100 reviews. One customer said: “Top-notch Sunday lunch. Roast potatoes are the best and the beef was also 10/10. Would go again.”

2. The Manners, Bakewell

The Manners, Bakewell

The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 391 Google reviews - earning plaudits for its “lovely atmosphere” and “fantastic food.”

3. Fox & Goose Inn, Wigley

Fox & Goose Inn, Wigley

The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews - and was recommended for its “fantastic Sunday roast in a beautiful location.”

4. The Bulls Head, Monyash

The Bulls Head, Monyash

