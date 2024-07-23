Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Chesterfield man has blasted police and the organisers of the town’s Pride event over a cardboard cutout of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage inviting carnival goers to “toss a milkshake” at the newly-elected MP’s likeness.

Richard McAllister, 51, described the game – which features coloured sponge balls to hurl at the controversial politician – as “pernicious”, adding that Chesterfield Pride organisers “should never have allowed this”.

At the stall, organised by the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch of Stand Up Against Racism, punters were offered sponge balls in four colours representing mango, raspberry mint and blueberry milk-shakes.

Prizes for hitting different coloured circles included a sweet or a Stand up to Racism Badge.

The game featured a cardboard cutout of the Clacton MP along with coloured sponge balls to hurl at the controversial politician

Mr McAllister, who did not attend the event but saw a photo of the stall posted on Facebook, said: “I think it's particularly unacceptable after the assassination attempt on former President Trump.

"It's pernicious and the organisers should never have allowed this. The police seem to have had lots of eyes on the ground and they should have picked this up.

"The law has to be applied equally to everyone, we can't have them turning a blind eye to any threat of violence. This is not how liberal democracy works.”

However Stand Up Against Racism Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, described the stall as “light-hearted” and “harmless fun”.

Speaking to the Derbyshire Times, a spokesperson said: “We like to think it’s the sort of game that Nigel himself would smile at. He is surely aware that although four million people voted for him, many more object to his views on LGBT rights, women’s rights and migrants.

"Nobody was harmed and many people had a good laugh and welcomed our presence. Some community police officers did stroll past but clearly thought it was harmless fun too.

"The spirit of Chesterfield Pride is a joyful day-out in defence of a serious cause. That was the spirit of the game too.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary has confirmed that it had received a complaint about the stall. He added: “The report was reviewed by a sergeant and it was deemed no laws had been broken. No further action is being taken.”