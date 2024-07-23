Chesterfield Pride blasted over “toss a milkshake at Reform UK leader Nigel Farage” game
and live on Freeview channel 276
Richard McAllister, 51, described the game – which features coloured sponge balls to hurl at the controversial politician – as “pernicious”, adding that Chesterfield Pride organisers “should never have allowed this”.
At the stall, organised by the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch of Stand Up Against Racism, punters were offered sponge balls in four colours representing mango, raspberry mint and blueberry milk-shakes.
Prizes for hitting different coloured circles included a sweet or a Stand up to Racism Badge.
Mr McAllister, who did not attend the event but saw a photo of the stall posted on Facebook, said: “I think it's particularly unacceptable after the assassination attempt on former President Trump.
"It's pernicious and the organisers should never have allowed this. The police seem to have had lots of eyes on the ground and they should have picked this up.
"The law has to be applied equally to everyone, we can't have them turning a blind eye to any threat of violence. This is not how liberal democracy works.”
However Stand Up Against Racism Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, described the stall as “light-hearted” and “harmless fun”.
Speaking to the Derbyshire Times, a spokesperson said: “We like to think it’s the sort of game that Nigel himself would smile at. He is surely aware that although four million people voted for him, many more object to his views on LGBT rights, women’s rights and migrants.
"Nobody was harmed and many people had a good laugh and welcomed our presence. Some community police officers did stroll past but clearly thought it was harmless fun too.
"The spirit of Chesterfield Pride is a joyful day-out in defence of a serious cause. That was the spirit of the game too.”
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary has confirmed that it had received a complaint about the stall. He added: “The report was reviewed by a sergeant and it was deemed no laws had been broken. No further action is being taken.”
A Chesterfield Pride spokesman said the event took an anti-homophobic and anti-racist stance but declined to comment on the Stand Up Against Racism stall.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.