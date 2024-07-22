Chesterfield Pride was back for its ninth year on Sunday, when one of the region’s biggest LGBTQ celebrations takes over Stand Road recreation ground on Whittington Moor.

This year featured an extended cabaret stage, a bigger VIP area and a record 50 stalls. Pride volunteers have been working with Derbyshire LGBT+ to extend their area so visitors could find out what the organisation does and how it can help with issues.

The fantastic line-up of artists over two stages included headlined by Liberty X, Amelle from the Sugababes, Nathan Moore from Brother Beyond, Cheeky Girls, Kelly Llorenna and the world-famous Donna Marie who is a Lady Gaga tribute.

Huge names on the cabaret stage included people from RuPaul’s Drag Race and local artists like Brooklyn who is a 10-year-old busker, Lexi Whiteside who has been travelling around the world and is back in Chesterfield, Tommy Jones and The Shambles.

Dan Walker, chief organiser in a team of volunteers, said: “We are one of the region's biggest LGBTQ Pride events. I just focus on making Chesterfield the best it can be. We really are punching above our weight; to say that we are a town of 100,000 people we are up there with some of the bigger city Pride events."

