In pictures: 27 of your amazing photos as Chesterfield Pride returns - one of the region's biggest LGBTQ+ celebrations

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 16:43 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 16:59 BST
Chart stars from three decades and drag queens partied in a Chesterfield park at the town’s biggest family-friendly day out.

Chesterfield Pride was back for its ninth year on Sunday, when one of the region’s biggest LGBTQ celebrations takes over Stand Road recreation ground on Whittington Moor.

This year featured an extended cabaret stage, a bigger VIP area and a record 50 stalls. Pride volunteers have been working with Derbyshire LGBT+ to extend their area so visitors could find out what the organisation does and how it can help with issues.

The fantastic line-up of artists over two stages included headlined by Liberty X, Amelle from the Sugababes, Nathan Moore from Brother Beyond, Cheeky Girls, Kelly Llorenna and the world-famous Donna Marie who is a Lady Gaga tribute.

Huge names on the cabaret stage included people from RuPaul’s Drag Race and local artists like Brooklyn who is a 10-year-old busker, Lexi Whiteside who has been travelling around the world and is back in Chesterfield, Tommy Jones and The Shambles.

Dan Walker, chief organiser in a team of volunteers, said: “We are one of the region's biggest LGBTQ Pride events. I just focus on making Chesterfield the best it can be. We really are punching above our weight; to say that we are a town of 100,000 people we are up there with some of the bigger city Pride events."

This great photo was submitted by Naomi Faulkner.

1. Chesterfield Pride

This great photo was submitted by Naomi Faulkner. Photo: Naomi Faulkner

Chesterfield Pride is one of the region’s biggest LGBTQ celebrations.

2. Chesterfield Pride

Chesterfield Pride is one of the region’s biggest LGBTQ celebrations. Photo: Lewis Pearson

Kathryn Brown submitted this lovely photo.

3. Chesterfield Pride

Kathryn Brown submitted this lovely photo. Photo: Kathryn Brown

Big smiles and face paint! Kathryn Brown pictured having fun at Chesterfield Pride.

4. Chesterfield Pride

Big smiles and face paint! Kathryn Brown pictured having fun at Chesterfield Pride. Photo: Kathryn Brown

