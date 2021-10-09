Chesterfield prepares for its first-ever 10k run which will raise thousands of pounds for charity

The Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10k will be held from 10am on October 17.

The route starts and finishes in Queen’s Park and will be centered on the heart of Chesterfield, taking in major landmarks such as the town’s famous Crooked Spire.

Good luck to everyone taking part in the Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10k!

The event – which promises to raise many thousands of pounds for various charities – replaces the Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon, with the expectation that the 10k distance will increase runner participation and, in turn, bring in more cash for good causes.

One of the hundreds of people set to take part in the run is mum-of-two Becky Haslam, 48, who works at Redbrik estate agents on Glumangate in the town.

Becky will be raising money for the Redbrik Foundation, which supports a number of charitable organisations each year, primarily seeking to enhance the lives of children and young people, the elderly or vulnerable and those with disabilities.

She said: “I’m really looking forward to taking part in the 10k – however my nerves are starting to kick in.

Becky Haslam is looking forward to taking part in the Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10k.

“I previously volunteered at the Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon so I am just hoping I can cross the finish line and receive a medal, instead of being the one giving them out.

“That will be a fantastic feeling.”

Having never competed in a running event previously, Becky has been attending Thomas Personal Coaching, based in Chesterfield, which has put on 10k training sessions free of charge for anyone who is taking part in the 10k.

Becky said: “I wouldn’t be able to do it without the help of the coaching from Bex and Richard.

David Cooper, trustee of the Redbrik Community Foundation.

“They’ve given me the confidence and the ability to believe in myself to put my name forward to do it.”

She added: “I’m most looking forward to making my boys, Logan and Harrison, proud.

“This is not something I’d ever do usually, so it’ll be good to have my sons at the finish line cheering me on.

“If I can do it, anybody can do it.”

The Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10k route.

David Cooper, trustee of the Redbrik Community Foundation, spoke to the Derbyshire Times about the charity’s headline sponsorship of the Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10k.

He said: “We’re really enjoying working with the Chesterfield 10k team and we’re excited to give something back to the town, which has continually supported our estate agency business, Redbrik, since we opened nearly nine years ago.

“To put on an event with so much goodwill and that boosts people’s physical and mental well-being is something we’re really proud of – and we’ve got more than 1,200 runners signed up.

“It’s a proper community event – I’m running, my wife is volunteering and my daughter is doing the fun run.

“I’m really looking forward to soaking up the atmosphere in Queen’s Park before and after the event and hopefully getting over the finish line!”

Giving advice to people taking part, David said: “Above all else, enjoy it!

“It’s an event where it’s the taking part that counts, whether you’re aiming for a personal best, running for fun, raising money for a charity, or just aiming to get over the finish line.

“It’s a great course around a beautiful town and it will feel like the whole of Chesterfield has come out to support you.”

He added: “We chose to become the headline sponsor of the Chesterfield 10k to help raise the profile of our newly-established charitable foundation and all the good work that we plan to do with it.

“Over the next few years, we have huge fundraising plans and want as many people as possible to know about it.

“In our work, we hope to benefit a range of charities, and we’re always happy to get involved with any charitable cause which meets the purpose of our foundation, as described on the Charity Commission website.

“For 2021, alongside the Chesterfield 10k, we have chosen to support five primary charities including the Children’s Hospital Charity, St Luke’s Hospice, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, Fairplay and Ashgate Hospicecare.”

Savannah Redhead, event fundraiser at Ashgate Hospicecare, said: “A huge thank you to everyone who is running the first ever Chesterfield 10k to help raise funds so we can continue to care for people across north Derbyshire living with a life-limiting illness.

“The Chesterfield 10k promises to be a fun and challenging event for everyone involved – whether you’re taking part or helping as a volunteer.

“We hope to see you there on the day.”

Cheer on the runners

A spokesperson for Destination Chesterfield, which is supporting the event, said: “The Chesterfield 10k is a great race to come and spectate and cheer on the runners.

“The great thing is you will be able to cheer on runners multiple times around the course from the start and finish in Queen’s Park and it is only a short walk to the town centre.

“Alternatively cheer them on from Chatsworth Road at the start and head to Queen’s Park for the finish.

“Once the race is finished why not go and browse the Chesterfield Record Fair on Chesterfield market and head to one of the many bars, cafés or restaurants in the town centre or on Chatsworth Road for a celebratory, brunch, lunch or drink.”

Free parking will be available for runners and volunteers in Chesterfield town centre on October 17. Head to either Rose Hill or Soresby Street car park on race day to claim your free spot.

For more information about the Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10k, visit www.redbrik.co.uk/events