Chesterfield post box yarn bombed with royal topper ahead of the coronation of King Charles

Chesterfield knitters are helping letter writers get into the coronation spirit, with a royal postbox topper.

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 3rd May 2023, 09:13 BST- 1 min read

The postbox, opposite Walton Evangelical Church on Moorland View Road, has been decorated with a woolen dispplay featuring King Charles in his coronation robe and crown, flanked by a beefeater. The same box was also decorated most recently to mark Remembrance Sunday, as well as the passing of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen’s jubilee, Halloween and Easter.

Yarn bombing is a type of street art that employs colourful displays of knitted or crocheted yarn or fibre rather than paint or chalk. The practice is believed to have originated in the U.S. with Texas knitters trying to find a creative way to use their leftover and unfinished knitting projects, but it has since spread worldwide.

The right royal postbox topper in Walton, ChesterfieldThe right royal postbox topper in Walton, Chesterfield
