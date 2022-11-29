The postbox, opposite Walton Evangelical Church on Moorland View Road, has been decorated with a woolen football and ringed by flags from competing nations. The same box was also decorated most recently to mark Remembrance Sunday, as well as the passing of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen’s jubilee, Halloween and Easter.

Yarn bombing is a type of street art that employs colourful displays of knitted or crocheted yarn or fibre rather than paint or chalk. The practice is believed to have originated in the U.S. with Texas knitters trying to find a creative way to use their leftover and unfinished knitting projects, but it has since spread worldwide.