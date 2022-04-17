Chesterfield post box yarn-bombed for Easter

Letter-writers in Chesterfield are enjoying an added Easter treat, after yarn-bombers gave a post box a festive make-over.

By Phil Bramley
Sunday, 17th April 2022, 8:54 am

The post box on Moorland View Road, Walton, was given a festive woolen covering, complete with bunnies and easter eggs

The same Walton postbox, which is located near to Walton Evangelical Church, was also yarn-bombed and decorated for Christmas last year, as well as Remembrance Day and Halloween.

Yarn bombing is a type or street art that employs colourful displays of knitted or crocheted yarn or fibre rather than paint or chalk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Easter-themed post box in Chesterfield

The practice is believed to have originated in the U.S. with Texas knitters trying to find a creative way to use their leftover and unfinished knitting projects, but it has since spread worldwide.

Have you seen some amazing street artwork? Send us your photos to [email protected]

Read More

Read More
Thirteen people arrested during police week of ‘proactive action' in Chesterfiel...
Chesterfield