Chesterfield post box yarn-bombed for Easter
Letter-writers in Chesterfield are enjoying an added Easter treat, after yarn-bombers gave a post box a festive make-over.
The post box on Moorland View Road, Walton, was given a festive woolen covering, complete with bunnies and easter eggs
The same Walton postbox, which is located near to Walton Evangelical Church, was also yarn-bombed and decorated for Christmas last year, as well as Remembrance Day and Halloween.
Yarn bombing is a type or street art that employs colourful displays of knitted or crocheted yarn or fibre rather than paint or chalk.
The practice is believed to have originated in the U.S. with Texas knitters trying to find a creative way to use their leftover and unfinished knitting projects, but it has since spread worldwide.
