Chesterfield police carrying out enquiries in bid to find missing man

On Facebook, All Call Signs – a group which helps veterans and their families – said 64-year-old John Green has been missing from the town since June 14.

According to the post, he may be wearing stone coloured shorts, walking boots and a light green t-shirt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Green. Picture from the All Call Signs Facebook group.

Derbyshire Constabulary confirmed that Mr Green had been reported as missing and officers are carrying out enquiries to find him.