Chesterfield police carrying out enquiries in bid to find missing man
Police are carrying out enquiries to try and find a missing man from Chesterfield.
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 12:24 pm
On Facebook, All Call Signs – a group which helps veterans and their families – said 64-year-old John Green has been missing from the town since June 14.
According to the post, he may be wearing stone coloured shorts, walking boots and a light green t-shirt.
Derbyshire Constabulary confirmed that Mr Green had been reported as missing and officers are carrying out enquiries to find him.