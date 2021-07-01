Chesterfield police carrying out enquiries in bid to find missing man

Police are carrying out enquiries to try and find a missing man from Chesterfield.

By Michael Broomhead
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 12:24 pm

On Facebook, All Call Signs – a group which helps veterans and their families – said 64-year-old John Green has been missing from the town since June 14.

MORE: Man who died after falling into slurry tank on Derbyshire farm named

According to the post, he may be wearing stone coloured shorts, walking boots and a light green t-shirt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

John Green. Picture from the All Call Signs Facebook group.

Derbyshire Constabulary confirmed that Mr Green had been reported as missing and officers are carrying out enquiries to find him.

MORE: Derbyshire pub temporarily closed as man arrested on suspicion of multiple offences

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions.

PoliceChesterfield