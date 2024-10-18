Chesterfield nurse inspired by her Grandma’s cancer battle to take on skydive and raise funds for Ashgate Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An “adrenaline junkie” nurse from Chesterfield whose grandma inspired her to join Ashgate Hospice is preparing to plunge from a plane at 15,000ft.

Chloe Robinson only started working for the North Derbyshire hospice in July, and now she’s getting set to skydive in a couple of weeks.

The 29-year-old cares for patients who are nearing the end of their life on the hospice’s Inpatient Unit in Old Brampton, Chesterfield.

She will brave the breathtaking charity challenge at Hibaldstow Airfield in Lincolnshire on October 26.

Chloe is taking on the challenge to help raise vital funds for Ashgate Hospice.

Chloe’s first encounter with the hospice was through her grandma, Linda Line, 84, from Bakewell, who was diagnosed with cancer about eight years ago.

Linda is currently receiving outpatient care and support from the Lymphoedema Team and Supportive Care Services at the hospice.

Chloe said: “When I started at the hospice, I just felt like I needed to do something in support of the amazing work that Ashgate does.

“Me and my family have talked about doing a skydive before but never got around to it so when the chance came it just seemed like the perfect opportunity.

“I am not a huge fan of heights but feel like I can be a bit of an adrenaline junkie; although I’m a bit nervous, I’m feeling excited too.

“Not only will I get to take part in a skydive, but I get to do it for an amazing charity which is even more of a drive to do so.

“My nan receives support from the lymphoedema team at the hospice, and the social care team have been there to help her.

“She’ll get a call from the lymphoedema nurses each week and they check in her to see how she’s doing which she loves.”

Chloe has been a qualified nurse for seven years and joined Ashgate Hospice having previously worked at Chesterfield Royal Hospital and Bakewell Cottage Nursing Home.

She attended some training at the care home that was being run by the hospice, which motivated her to one day work there herself.

Chloe added: “When I attended the training, I just felt so at home. Everyone was so welcoming and lovely, and I just felt like I needed to work here and be a part of the team.

“I always had an interest in palliative care, but the opportunity never seemed to come around for me.

“So when I heard that the hospice was looking for nurses after the training, everything just seemed to fall into place from there.

“I love the job as not only can you impact patients but also their families when they need it most – you get to connect with them on a very different level which means so much.

“Working here definitely makes you appreciate the little things in life and spending time with those you love most.”

This month, Chloe will be joined by fellow daredevils as they take the leap at Hibaldstow Airfield over two dates to raise funds for palliative and end of life care in North Derbyshire.

They will be helping the hospice raise the £11 million it needs each year in order to continue providing support to patients and their families.

Chloe is inviting fellow thrill seekers to join her by taking part in a skydive for the hospice, with future dates planned for July 5 and September 6 2025.

Find out more about how you can skydive for Ashgate Hospice on the charity’s website here.