Chesterfield new-build estate set for green spaces boost

Harron Homes will provide a cycle link and cash to maintain green spaces close to its Heritage Green development, off Rother Way, Chesterfield.

The company will allocate £40,000 for work on Tapton and Thistle Park and £95,000 for the creation of a cycle link for local residents.

John Booth, managing director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “We are very proud of the contribution we are making towards the community in Chesterfield and we are hopeful that in investing towards green spaces and environmentally-friendly amenities, we will improve the wellbeing of all residents.”

The firm says it has also contributed funds towards local artwork which will be displayed in and close to the Heritage Green development.