Chesterfield mum raises over £2,000 to thank hospital that saved her young son’s life

Katy Haag marked her New Year’s Eve in 2019 by welcoming her first child, Ezra, into the world.

But just three weeks after the youngster was born, it was discovered he had a tumour growing above his kidney and he was referred to Sheffield Children’s Hospital the same day for more tests.

Doctors thought Ezra could have either a neuroblastoma, a rare type of cancer that mostly affects babies and young children, or a ganglioneuroma, a related non-cancerous tumour which looks the same on a scan and advised Ezra visit the hospital for monthly scans to monitor the growth of the tumour.

Katy Haag and her son Ezra at Sheffield Children's Hospital after surgery to remove his tumour

Katy said: “We were used to the regular scans but at his ten-month scan I could tell something was different. They sent Ezra for further scans, including an MRI scan and that’s when they told us that the tumour had grown a little, making neuroblastoma more likely, and they needed to operate as soon as possible.

“We were terrified and so anxious about Ezra going in for surgery, but we were just hoping and praying that they would be able to remove it.”

Ezra underwent open surgery to remove the tumour at Sheffield Children’s on February 25 this year.

Six months after his operation, Ezra Haag continues to go from strength-to-strength

“The waiting was unbearable, we just wanted to see him and know he was ok,” Katy added. “After two and a half hours his surgeon came out to tell us they had successfully removed the whole tumour.

“We couldn’t believe it; my husband and I just broke down in floods of tears. I couldn’t thank the team at Sheffield Children’s enough if I tried, they saved our little boy’s life.

“After his surgery a biopsy confirmed it had been a type of neuroblastoma. We could not believe it, but we were just so glad it had been removed.

“By day four after his operation he was up and about, pushing cars around the ward, he amazed us. He’s been through so much but is such a happy, bubbly little boy.”

Katy Haag from Chesterfield has raised over £2,000 to thank the hospital that saved her son Ezra's life

It’s now been six months since Ezra’s operation and whilst he still visits for scans and a checkup every three months, Ezra continues to go from strength-to-strength.

To say thank you for the care her son received, Katy has raised over £2,000 for The Children’s Hospital Charity.

The money will go towards the charity’s appeal to build a new Cancer and Leukaemia Ward at Sheffield Children’s, where Ezra will visit regularly for check-ups.

Katy said: “It has felt like our lives have been on hold for over a year but not because of the pandemic, but thanks to the team at Sheffield Children’s we can live our lives again.

Ezra Haag will continue to go for check-ups at Sheffield Children's

“We will never be able to say thank you enough to our consultant Dr Dan Yeomanson and the whole team. Everyone at the hospital from the nurses and surgeons to the receptionists, they all go above and beyond to support you. They are amazing.”