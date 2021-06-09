Gifts donated to Chesterfield hospital in memory of "genuine, good guy who always thought of others first"

Giles Fear, from Hasland, said it was his ‘last wish’ for his beloved original Fiat Panda to be auctioned off to raise money for the hospital’s Staveley and Markham wards – where he was treated for mantle cell lymphoma.

The 51-year-old passed away on May 15, three months after he was initially diagnosed with the rare form of aggressive cancer and leaves behind his partner, Cristal Crooks, 40, two teenage daughters and parents Eleanor and Arnold Fear.

Giles, who was an avid motoring fan, active climber and horse rider, had been suffering from lymphoma symptoms and complaining of a lump in his neck and upper stomach pain since 2018.

Giles' partner Cristal Crookes handed over gifts to Chesterfield hospital staff after raising £750 by selling his beloved Fiat Panda at auction. Car raffle winner Wes Shepherd helped deliver the goods to, Vicky Turner matron on Markham ward and Zoe Ashley sister on Markham ward.

On Wednesday, June 9 two trolleys worth of gifts were donated to the staff two hospital wards, after the sale of his car raised a £750 through a virtual auction.

Each ward received a Tassimo coffee machine, biscuits, a coffee filter, coffee pods, tea, hand cream, travel drinking cups, pens and whiteboards.

Cristal also donated lip balm, sweets, magazines puzzles and books for patients.

She visited staff on the Staveley and Markham wards after Giles’ funeral at Chesterfield Crematorium on June 2 to find out what items they were in need of.

Giles Fear, 51, from Hasland, died on May 15 following a short battle with cancer.

She said: "Giles was so nice and such a genuine guy and for him to do this, it wasn't surprising really when he said he wanted his Fiat Panda auctioned off.

"Just looking at all these items, it has brought it home that this is Giles for you - he was just a genuine, good guy and he always thought of others first.”

He left six vehicles, including a campervan and 1987 BMW 520 to his partner but was keen to make sure his Fiat Panda was sold to raise money for the staff who cared for him.

Cristal added: "Giles was ever so grateful for the care that they gave him. He got along with anyone and everyone and that was the thing.

The 51-year-old wanted his beloved Fiat Panda to be auctioned off to raise money for the hospital wards who cared for him.

"When I visited, after the funeral to tell them that this gift had been made for them from Giles, they were literally in tears.

"I think Giles would be chuffed, I think he really would.”

Cristal Crooks, Giles' partner, delivered the gifts to the hospital wards today.

