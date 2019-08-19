Chesterfield Motor Fest organisers hail 'wonderful' event which helped increase footfall in town centre

Organisers of this year's Chesterfield Motor Fest have said it was a resounding success - with thousands flocking to the town centre to look at eye-catching vehicles and use local businesses.
The popular event, which took place on Sunday, featured eye-catching American classics, super cars, four-wheel drives, buses, Minis and MX5s along with scooters and bikes.
Chesterfield market stallholders Bev Thomas and Adrian Ashton have worked hard over the last year to organise the free event.
Adrian said: "It was a great day - it was a lot bigger and a lot busier than last year's festival.
"It was absolutely wonderful to see thousands of people head to the town centre to look at so many wonderful vehicles - and spend money in our local businesses.
"There really was a wonderful atmosphere.
"There were so many cars brought along by clubs and individuals.
"I'd like to thank everyone involved in the event and everyone who came along."
Adrian added: "We're already planning for next year's Motor Fest – and we want to make it even bigger than the one we've just had."
A number of residents have contacted the Derbyshire Times to say it was a 'brilliant' event and it was 'great' to see the town centre so busy.
