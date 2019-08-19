Chesterfield Motor Fest organisers hail 'wonderful' event which helped increase footfall in town centre

Organisers of this year's Chesterfield Motor Fest have said it was a resounding success - with thousands flocking to the town centre to look at eye-catching vehicles and use local businesses.

The popular event, which took place on Sunday, featured eye-catching American classics, super cars, four-wheel drives, buses, Minis and MX5s along with scooters and bikes.

Mick Brennan takes a picture of a Rolls Royce at this year's Chesterfield Motor Fest.

Chesterfield market stallholders Bev Thomas and Adrian Ashton have worked hard over the last year to organise the free event.

Adrian said: "It was a great day - it was a lot bigger and a lot busier than last year's festival.

"It was absolutely wonderful to see thousands of people head to the town centre to look at so many wonderful vehicles - and spend money in our local businesses.

"There really was a wonderful atmosphere.

"There were so many cars brought along by clubs and individuals.

"I'd like to thank everyone involved in the event and everyone who came along."

Adrian added: "We're already planning for next year's Motor Fest – and we want to make it even bigger than the one we've just had."

A number of residents have contacted the Derbyshire Times to say it was a 'brilliant' event and it was 'great' to see the town centre so busy.

