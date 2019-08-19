.

Chesterfield Motor Fest pulls crowds to town centre - in pictures

Chesterfield town centre was a hive of activity on Sunday as eye-catching vehicles roared in for the annual Motor Fest.

Our photographer Eric Gregory was there to take these pictures.

Paul Gill drove a Sinclair C5 to the festival. Admiring it are Emma Smith, Paul Raynor and Brad Raynor. Pictures by Eric Gregory.
Jaquie Ward has a treat as she sits on Mike Shallcross's Rewaco trike.
A portrait of David Jason has been painted on the bonnet of this car. Ted Wright looks at it.
Alasdair Worsley chats to Lord John Brackley about Alasdair's 1927 Renault.
