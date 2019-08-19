Chesterfield Motor Fest pulls crowds to town centre - in pictures Chesterfield town centre was a hive of activity on Sunday as eye-catching vehicles roared in for the annual Motor Fest. Our photographer Eric Gregory was there to take these pictures. Paul Gill drove a Sinclair C5 to the festival. Admiring it are Emma Smith, Paul Raynor and Brad Raynor. Pictures by Eric Gregory. jpimedia Buy a Photo Jaquie Ward has a treat as she sits on Mike Shallcross's Rewaco trike. jpimedia Buy a Photo A portrait of David Jason has been painted on the bonnet of this car. Ted Wright looks at it. jpimedia Buy a Photo Alasdair Worsley chats to Lord John Brackley about Alasdair's 1927 Renault. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 7