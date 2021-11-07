Chesterfield model launches latest calendar - three years after darts walk-on ban

The 2022 calendar, which features Daniella and fellow darts walk-on girl Charlotte Wood went on pre-order from Monday and is the sixth they have produced.

The pair hit the headlines three years ago when they were axed from their walk-on roles at televised darts events

The Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) announced in January 2018 the duo would no longer be used at its tournaments ‘following feedback from host broadcasters’.

The calendar is availble to order now

Daniella, who attended Tupton Hall School, said: “After the craziest year with covid the entertainment industry is finally opening back up and we have been busy with non-televised darting events again.

“It’s been three years since our ban and we are still trying to fight the ban and keep the glamour in darts.”

At the time of the ban Daniella said: “The fans we have, the love we get is fantastic.

The calendar will be the sixth Daniella has done with Charlotte

"It’s our call what we do and how we look.

"We’re in charge.

“It’s a shame this vocal minority have ended our job like they’re doing us a favour.”

Speaking this week she said: “Our calendar last year (that had past images, due to the lockdown) was our best seller.

“And fans are really excited about this year’s addition as we have actually got to shoot fresh/ never before seen images this year.”