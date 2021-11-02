Boss of new Chesterfield restaurant is happy that terminally-ill brother lives to see their dream come true

Dr Dan Shaw, left, and his wife, right, with Jon Evans and his sister Ami at the private launch of Gingerz BBQ on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.

Matt and Jon Evans had nurtured the idea of running their own business which they could hand down to their children.

Jon said: “Last year we were driving around looking for premises, we both were very passionate about food.”

But then Matt was told that his cancer had returned and he was given months to live.

Ami Evans, Sarah Rhodes and McKendrick, from The Bluebirds, with Jon Evans.

Jon said: “The premises came up not long after the rediagnosis and for our sake I wanted to push forward and make it a reality... the main drive was to get it open quick enough to succeed in what we set out to do.”

Matt, 47, was among family and friends who attended a private launch of the new restaurant, Gingerz BBQ, on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, on Friday.

Jon said: “He managed to come along for ten minutes – he wasn’t having a good day. It was our dream to run the business and I'm just happy that Matt has lived to see the business open.”

The restaurant was officially opened by Dr Dan Shaw, who works in the oncology department at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Jon Evans' daughters Brooke Herring and Alexia Evans.

Dr Shaw was invited to perform the honours in recognition of him going above and beyond to help ease Matt’s suffering.

Matt was first diagnosed with cancer of the tongue and soft palate in 2006.

He had a temporary prosthetic which, during a chance meeting at hospital, Dr Shaw noticed was uncomfortable for his face. The doctor took it upon himself to organise a more suitable prosthetic – and did this within 24 hours, a process which would normally take three to four weeks.

Dad of two Matt’s was given a 20 per cent chance of survival when he was initially diagnosed 15 years ago.

Matt Evans with his children Cerys and Callum.

He endured surgery to remove his tongue which was replaced with muscle from his stomach, had his neck cut to remove affected lymph nodes and went through four rounds of chemotherapy and 36 rounds of radiotherapy.

After fighting hard for a long time he was eventually given the all clear.

But in 2020 Matt was told that the cancer had returned and was inoperable.

Jon, who lives near Matt off Piccadilly Road, Chesterfield, said: “Matt is still trying to fight it and help wherever he can.

"He messages me daily asking whether he can do anything to help, he organises playlists and is organising the Facebook page when he feels up to it.”

Matt’s daughter Cerys, Jon’s daughter Brooke Herring and their nephew George Evans will be working in the new business which opens to the public on November 5.

Jon said: “It’s all barbecue comfort food. We want it to be a happy and lively place.”

Guests at last week’s private launch were entertained by TV star Jane McDonald’s backing group The Bluebirds, which includes Jon and Matt’s sister Ami, and disc jockey Becky Measures.

“It was a fantastic night and really busy,” said Jon, 36. “We had a raffle in which the main prize was a ride in a helicopter. The winner got two seats and we gave the other two seats to Dr Shaw.”