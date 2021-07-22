Chesterfield model Charles Drury and TOWIE star Lauren Goodger welcome baby girl
Chesterfield model Charles Drury and his girlfriend, former The Only Way Is Essex star Lauren Goodger, have welcomed a baby girl.
Lauren, 34, and Charles, 24, announced they were expecting their first child in January.
Lauren’s spokeswoman told OK! Magazine: “Mother and baby are doing really well.
“Lauren and her partner Charlie are really looking forward to spending some quality time with their new arrival.”
Charles, a builder and amateur football player, hit national headlines in 2019 after he had a fling with glamour model Katie Price.