Chesterfield model Charles Drury and TOWIE star Lauren Goodger welcome baby girl

Chesterfield model Charles Drury and his girlfriend, former The Only Way Is Essex star Lauren Goodger, have welcomed a baby girl.

By Michael Broomhead
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 12:15 pm

Lauren, 34, and Charles, 24, announced they were expecting their first child in January.

MORE: Fresh plans submitted to create new buildings at Chesterfield Hotel site

Lauren’s spokeswoman told OK! Magazine: “Mother and baby are doing really well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Charles Drury and Lauren Goodger.
Charles Drury and Lauren Goodger.

“Lauren and her partner Charlie are really looking forward to spending some quality time with their new arrival.”

Charles, a builder and amateur football player, hit national headlines in 2019 after he had a fling with glamour model Katie Price.

MORE: How Derbyshire County Council wants to improve bus services locally

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions.

Charles DruryLauren GoodgerChesterfield